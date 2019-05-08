Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Show Off Their Baby Boy To The Public

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their baby boy at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, showed off their newborn baby boy to the public on Wednesday before introducing him to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The beaming couple said parenting had been a "dream" and "amazing" but kept the world guessing as to the name of their son, who was born on Monday.

A visibly relieved Harry, 34, announced on Monday the arrival of the couple's firstborn, who will be seventh in the line to the British throne.

The newborn royal baby is yet to be named by parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple announced the birth of the seven-pound, three-ounce (3.26-kilogram) baby -- "It's a BOY!" -- to their 6.5 million followers on Instagram.

Prince Charles, on a visit to Germany on Tuesday, said he was "obviously delighted"and "impatient" to see his fourth grandchild.

The heir to the British throne, speaking in German, said he would see the baby "in the coming days when things are calmer".

Crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle, west of London, on Monday and Tuesday to wish them well.

