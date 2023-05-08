First Official Portrait Of King Charles Following His Coronation Released

Photographer Hugo Burnand captured this historic pic

On Monday, Buckingham Palace released the first official portrait of King Charles following his Coronation on May 6. Photographer Hugo Burnand captured this historic pic. In the now-viral picture, Charles can be seen dressed in his regal purple tunic and Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and holding The Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre.

According to People, for the portrait, Charles sat on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII.

Weighing 1.06 kg and measuring 31.5 centimetres in height, the Imperial State Crown is set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls and four rubies. The crown includes the Cullinan II diamond, the second-largest stone cut from the Cullinan diamond, which the Royal Collection Trust says is the largest diamond ever discovered.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have released four official Coronation photographs to mark the end of the celebrations, including a new portrait with working members of the Royal Family.

In a lengthy note, King Charles wrote, "As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion. We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible.

To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one. To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth."

Charles, who acceded to the British throne on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year, was formally crowned King at a solemn religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.

