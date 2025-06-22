Advertisement

"First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace": Netanyahu After US Bombs Iran Nuclear Sites

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace": Netanyahu After US Bombs Iran Nuclear Sites
Tel Aviv:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised President Donald Trump after the US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack".

"President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength," Mr Netanyahu said in an early-morning video address after the US President joined Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran.

Mr Netanyahu's remarks came shortly after Mr Trump said that US planes -- reportedly B-2 bombers -- struck Iran's three principal nuclear sites: Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump, Israel-Iran War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com