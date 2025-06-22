"First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace": Netanyahu After US Bombs Iran Nuclear Sites

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday praised President Donald Trump after the US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack".

"President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.' First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength," Mr Netanyahu said in an early-morning video address after the US President joined Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran.

pic.twitter.com/7lTWCZkgw7 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 22, 2025

Mr Netanyahu's remarks came shortly after Mr Trump said that US planes -- reportedly B-2 bombers -- struck Iran's three principal nuclear sites: Natanz, Esfahan and Fordow.