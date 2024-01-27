Fire Exchanged Between Carrier, Ferry In Arabian Sea: UK Maritime Monitors

The small boat came within 300m of the vessel in the Arabian Sea, UKMTO said (Representational)

A security team on a bulk carrier exchanged fire with armed individuals on a skiff after it came suspiciously close to the vessel in the Arabian Sea, British maritime monitors said on Saturday.

"The skiff closed to 300 metres, before turning back towards a mothership," security firm Ambrey said in an advisory note, adding that the carrier and its crew were reported to be safe. It said the incident took place 700 nautical miles southeast of Salalah in Oman.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) authority said it received a report of an incident involving a small craft and a merchant vessel 780 nautical miles east of Hafun in Somalia.

The small craft came within 300 meters of the vessel, UKMTO said, adding that the onboard security team fired warning shots and after an exchange of fire the small craft retreated.

