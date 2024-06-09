Cargo Ship Catches Fire After Hit By Missile Off Yemen: UK Maritime Agency

Ambrey said the ship changed its course to port with increased speed.

The British security firm Ambrey said on Sunday an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged general cargo ship was struck by a missile 83 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden and caught fire before it was contained.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report from a captain of a vessel on an incident 80 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Aden.

The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen and is aligned with Iran, has attacked ships off its coast for months, saying it is acting in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.

"The ship was heading southwest along the Gulf of Aden at speed 8.2kts when the forward station was struck by a missile. A fire started but was neutralised," Ambrey said in an advisory note.

"A second missile was sighted but did not hit the ship. Persons on board small boats in the vicinity opened fire on the ship during the incident."

Ambrey said the ship changed its course to port with increased speed, adding that "no injuries were reported."

The Houthi fighters have aimed drone and missile strikes at the Bab al-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden, forcing shippers since November to take longer and more costly journeys around southern Africa.

