Finland To Close Border For All Russian Tourists From Midnight

Sweden's foreign minister said the mobilisation order had a "significant impact" on decision.

Finland will bar Russians with Schengen tourist visas from entering the country from Friday, the government said Thursday following a surge in arrivals after Moscow's mobilisation order for the war in Ukraine.

"The decision aims to completely prevent the current situation of Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland," foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told a press conference, adding that the mobilisation order had a "significant impact" on Finland's decision.

