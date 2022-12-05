'En Quarts!': Emmanuel Macron As France Reaches World Cup Quarter-Finals

France will now face England in the quarter-finals match on December 11 (File).

France has made its way to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after beating Poland 3-1 in the Round of 16 match in Qatar on Sunday. As fans rejoice, French president Emmanuel Macron has celebrated France's victory with a photo of strikers Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud who were both on the goal sheet against Poland. “En quarts!” wrote the President which means in the quarter-finals.

Kylian Mbappe netted two goals in the match and has brought his tally of FIFA World Cup goals to 8. He also leads the Golden Boot standings for the 2022 World Cup with five goals.

8 #FIFAWorldCup goals at the age of 23...



Generational ???? pic.twitter.com/sV1n1PTikx — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 4, 2022

“Ooo la la. Kylian Mbappe bangs it in for his 4th goal in the World Cup and he's now the tournament's top scorer,” tweeted former England striker and football pundit Gary Lineker. For the record, Lineker won the Golden Boot in the 1986 World Cup held in Mexico.

Ooo la la. @KMbappe bangs it in for his 4th goal in the World Cup and he's now the tournament's top scorer. — Gary Lineker ???????? (@GaryLineker) December 4, 2022

Bixente Lizarazu, the former French defender who won the World Cup in 1998, highlighted France's lethal strike partnership of Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud scripted history on Monday by scoring his 52nd goal for the France national football team, beating Thierry Henry's record. He gave his team a lead against Poland by scoring a goal just before half-time. This was his 117th appearance for his country.

“Olivier has always been an important player. Even if four years ago with the title he didn't score - he was always important,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

France will now face England in the quarter-finals match on December 11, Sunday.

England advanced into the quarter-finals after beating Senegal 3-0 on Monday. England began the scoring with midfielder Jordan Henderson's 38th-minute goal. Striker Harry Kane doubled the lead just before the break and Bukayo Saka scored in the 57th minute to secure an emphatic win for the Three Lions.