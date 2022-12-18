Kim Jong Un's Lookalike Spotted At FIFA World Cup, Flags An Issue In Qatar

The Kim Jong Un impersonator tweeted photos and videos from the World Cup in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached its final leg. In a few hours from now, two of the best teams, Argentina and France, defending champions, will meet at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar for the ultimate showdown. From Bollywood celebrities, including Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday, to tennis ace Sania Mirza, our favourite stars have also made their way to the gulf nation to celebrate the biggest football carnival. Well, that's not it. Howard, the famous Kim Jong-un lookalike, was also spotted in Qatar. Howard has been hitting headlines for his resemblance to the North Korean leader.

Now, Mr Howard, who goes by the name Kim Jong Un impersonator - Howard X on Twitter, has shared a series of pictures from his time in Qatar on the social media platform. Howard, who is a regular at World Cups, has also opened up about his experience of watching it in Qatar.

Talking about the alcohol ban inside the stadium, he said, “I have been to the World Cup in Brazil and Russia, which was a blast. This one in Qatar has a sterile vibe to it as everyone around me is sober. The only place that you can get a beer is a 20 min walk from the subway.” He added, “One has to show your foreigner pass and go through airport-style security.”

Before this, Mr Howard dropped a video and cheekily added, “"lobbying for North Korea 2030".

The FIFA World Cup 2020 final is going to be Lionel Messi's last game for Argentina. Fans, across the globe, will have their eyes on the screens to witness the “Messi magic” for one last time. On the other hand, France will look to script history by lifting the trophy for the second time in a row.