Top secret documents among those that FBI removed from Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

The FBI raid on Donald trump's Florida residence was partly based on suspicions of violations of the US Espionage Act related to the illegal retention of sensitive defense documents, a warrant showed Friday.

The warrant and related materials, unsealed by a Florida judge, showed agents took away with them a significant number of documents labelled "top secret."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)