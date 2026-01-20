"Enough": FBI Chief Kash Patel's Girlfriend On "Honeypot" Allegations

FBI Director Kash Patel's girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, has hit back at a New York Times reporter, accusing her of obsessive reporting on her private life.

Wilkins' reaction came after she was labelled a "honeypot," a term often used in intelligence circles.

In a detailed post on social media platform X, Wilkins said the reporter was going too far, digging too deeply into her personal life in a way that was unnecessary and excessive. She pointed out that internet trolls had already made up lots of "basement-grade" false stories about her.

"Enough. I know you're digging in the depths and hunting for information at a disproportionate level. The online trolls have already written volumes of fiction about me being a "honeypot" and whatever other basement-grade conspiracies are trending this week," she wrote.

She said the journalist had contacted over 30 people connected to her, including distant acquaintances, in search of personal information. "I know you don't like me, but I didn't think you'd be on par with the online vigilantes," she added.

She also urged her to adhere to ethics, adding that probing unnecessarily into someone's personal history crossed professional boundaries. "I would suggest revisiting your own NYT ethics guidelines — the part about not 'inquiring pointlessly into someone's personal life' or digging into 'particularly private or personal information'", she wrote.

Pointing out the journalist's continuous stalking, harassment and bias towards her, Wilkins wrote, "I genuinely hope your two sons — who are roughly my age — never have to experience the kind of stalking and harassment that comes from a journalist who decides that someone's distant personal life is fair game because it doesn't align with her obvious bias."

She also highlighted a journalist's quote questioning whether spreading lies about vulnerable people was protected by free speech - "Does our right to free speech protect spreading lies about vulnerable people that result in horrific abuse to those people?"

The post came in the wake of innumerable rumours and conspiracy theories claiming that Wilkins was either sent to persuade Patel or was an Israeli spy. Wilkins has claimed that these narratives have put her in danger and that she has already filed a lawsuit over similar allegations.

Earlier, Patel also strongly rejected these allegations targeting Wilkins, calling the claims baseless, harmful and total disgrace.

"The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis, a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life, are beyond pathetic. She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life," he wrote on X.

The controversy began after former FBI agent and conservative commentator Kyle Seraphin alleged on his podcast that Patel used a $60 million FBI jet to travel to Nashville on October 25 to watch Wilkins perform at a wrestling event.