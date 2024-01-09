'Fauda' Actor Idan Amedi Seriously Injured In Gaza, Says Israeli Diplomat

Idan Amedi had joined the Israeli Defence Forces after the war broke out on October 7. (File)

Idan Amedi, an Israeli singer-songwriter who had acted in the iconic Netflix show 'Fauda', has been seriously injured during ground operations against the Hamas group in Gaza, an Israeli diplomat said on Monday.

Idan Amedi, uno de los actores de Fauda, ha sido gravemente herido en una batalla en Gaza.

Rezamos y oramos por su pronta recuperación 🙏🏽❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/lQiKSPsmvI — Avia Levi (@avia_lev) January 8, 2024

"Idan Amedi, one of Fauda's actors, has been seriously injured in a battle in Gaza. We pray and pray for your speedy recovery," Avia Levi posted on X.

Amedi, who had acted in the iconic Netflix show, had joined the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) after the war broke out on October 7. He had posted a video online in military fatigues on October 12, stating that "it's not a scene from Fauda, it's real life."

Amedi was injured during a battle in Gaza's Khan Younis, the Israeli embassy in Greece said in an online post while wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ο εξαιρετικός μουσικός, τραγουδιστής και ηθοποιός της επιτυχημένης σειράς @FaudaOfficial Idan Amedi και μαχητής έφεδρος των IDF, τραυματίστηκε σοβαρά σε μάχη στην Khan Yunis της Γάζας.

Του ευχόμαστε πλήρη ανάρρωση. 🙏🏻🇮🇱

Wishing a speedy recovery to the great musician, singer and… pic.twitter.com/d5xpM61qbl — Israel in Greece 🇮🇱🇬🇷 (@IsraelinGreece) January 8, 2024

"Wishing a speedy recovery to the great musician, singer and #Fauda actor Idan Amedi who was severely injured in battle in Khan Yunis in Gaza," said Israel in Greece on X.

'Fauda', which means "chaos" in Arabic, draws inspiration from Israel's counterterrorism unit.

Amedi isn't the only Israeli linked to the series who had joined the forces after Israel called up its reservists. Lior Raz, another actor from the popular TV series, too had taken to the front lines while Matan Meir, a crew member, was killed while fighting in the war.

Israel declared its war against Hamas on October 7, vowing to destroy the group after they launched a land-sea-air assault in towns near the Gaza border. Over 1,400, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attack while several Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals were taken hostage by Palestinian groups.

Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 22,000 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas.