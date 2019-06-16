Google Doodle Celebrates Father's Day With Animation On Family Of Ducks

Father's Day 2019: Google Doodle shows the story of a father duck and his ducklings

Today's Google Doodle celebrates Father's Day with an adorable three-part animated doodle. While Father's Day is celebrated on different dates in different countries, a large majority of nations celebrate the occasion on the third Sunday of June. Father's Day is being celebrated today in India, Pakistan, US, UK and France among other countries. Father's Day, as the name suggests, celebrates fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society.

The Google Doodle shows a family of ducks. A father duck is seen sitting, with six of his ducklings sleeping around him. When you click on the doodle, the ducks get up, with the colourful assortment of ducklings jumping around and quacking.

If you click on the second button, you see the father duck looking for his ducklings, who are lined up on the side that he is not looking at. Every time the father looks towards them, they go underwater and reappear on the other side.

The third button again shows the ducklings lined up next to their father. The father duck bends down and blows into the water, and the ducklings are shown to be captured in bubbles as they rise up in the air. The father then blows air towards them and the bubbles burst, causing the ducklings to fall into the water.

This is the seventh Google Doodle dedicated to Father's Day. The history of Father's Day can be traced back to at least 1508, and was observed on March 19 in Europe by Catholic Christians. Many countries, including Italy, Spain and Portugal celebrate Father's Day on March 19.