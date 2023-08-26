Fans To Lamps, Hotel Owner Claims 'Super Friendly' Guests Stole Everything In Room

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident, cops said. (Representative image)

A hotel owner in Wales was left stunned after a couple of her guests stole everything from their room, including electric appliances, before checking out. According to the BBC, the owner of the Dolphin Hotel in Pembroke Dock accused two of her guests of stealing 200 pounds of items after checking in their stay on Saturday.

The 43-year-old landlady, Natalie Newton, said that the couple seemed "super friendly" while checking in, but she was still suspicious because they did not have any luggage with them.

Ms Newton claimed that all in all, the guests made off the kettle, an electric fan, luxury towels, two lamps, the tea and coffee container, a charging tower and other stuff, the BBC reported.

"This will cost at least 200 pounds to replace everything but it also meant I couldn't rent the room out again until it was all replenished," the 43-year-old said, as per Metro.

She further stated that crime could not have come at a worse time for the business which has been in her family since 1999. "We're trying to run a boutique hotel and restaurant but first we had Covid and now we have the cost of living crisis - I don't know how much longer we can keep going," she said.

"I tried contacting the couple. I have phoned the number they left, I have messaged them but they haven't come back. I even tried charging their card but the payment was declined," Ms Newton claimed, as per the outlet.

According to the landlady, the only things the guests didn't take were the shampoo and soaps from the bathroom. She also said that the room was unusable for a number of days while everything was replaced. She said that the couple had south Wales accents and their card was declined.

Ms Newton has now put out an appeal to identify the miscreants who used Booking.com to reserve the room. She is hoping the CCTV footage she provided to the cops will help identify the duo.

The Dyfed-Powys Police, on the other hand, said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.