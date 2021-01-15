Factory Renovation Delays European Union's Pfizer Vaccine Deliveries By 3-4 Weeks

Pfizer vaccine deliveries to European Union has been delayed for next 3-4 weeks (File)

Deliveries of the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer to EU nations will be delayed in the coming weeks because of works at the US pharma firm's plant in Belgium, Germany's health ministry said Friday.

"At short notice, the EU Commission and, via it, the EU member states, were informed that Pfizer will not be able to fully meet the already promised delivery volume for the next three to four weeks due to modifications at the Puurs plant," the ministry said.

Pfizer said the renovation works were aimed at augmenting production capacity from mid-February, according to the ministry.

