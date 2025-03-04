Fact Check: Imports To Banks, Donald Trump's Claims About Canada

US President Donald Trump has said his looming tariffs on Canadian goods are necessary to force action on the migrants and drugs entering the United States through its northern border.

He has also described billions of dollars in daily cross-border trade as a US subsidy and claimed Canada would not be "viable as a country" without it.

According to Trump, Canada's economic dependence on the United States is one of the reasons it should become the 51st US state.

AFP fact-checked some of the president's claims about Canada, which include misrepresentations about bilateral economic relations and the situation at the border.

US supply of Canadian imports

Trump has claimed that Canada gets 95 percent of its "product" from the United States.

For Canada's imported goods, that figure is inaccurate, according to Statistics Canada.

In 2024, 62.2 percent of Canada's total imports came from the United States, the federal agency said.

But, as University of Toronto economist Joseph Steinberg noted, "a lot of what Canadian consumers buy is produced domestically," so Trump's 95 percent claim can only be credibly scrutinized if it is assumed he was talking about imports.

"If we... focus on imports, does the US account for 95 percent? Not quite, although it is a really high number," Steinberg said.

Statistics Canada also reported 75.9 percent of the country's exports went to the United States last year.

US trade deficit

During the question-and-answer portion of his January World Economic Forum appearance, Trump claimed the United States had a $200 billion or $250 billion trade deficit with Canada.

"That's an inflated number," Steinberg said.

The United States Trade Representative and the US Census Bureau put the trade deficit with Canada at $63.3 billion at the end of 2024, while Statistics Canada reported its surplus with the United States as Can$102.3 billion ($70.3 billion).

But trade deficits are not subsidies and the data does not affirm that the United States is propping up Canada's economy, Steinberg said.

"International trade is a mutually beneficial transaction," he said. "The United States pays Canada for products, it wouldn't pay Canada for those products if it didn't feel that it was worth it in this case."

US oil purchases from Canada are a main driver of the trade deficit, he added.

American banks in Canada

"American banks are not allowed to do business in Canada," Trump said in a social media post last month.

That claim is also false.

Foreign banks, including American financial institutions, are regulated by Canada's federal Bank Act.

"There are 16 US-based bank subsidiaries and branches with around Can$113 billion in assets currently operating in Canada," the Canadian Bankers Association said in a February 3 statement on X.

These include JP Morgan Chase, CitiBank and Bank of America, which have offices in most major Canadian cities.

Border security

The Trump administration has said improving border security is a central issue in its relations with Canada.

Trump has claimed that undocumented migrants and the drug fentanyl are flowing across the border in large numbers.

Kelly Sundberg, a criminologist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, said there is no evidence to back up Trump's claims on fentanyl, as data shows less than one percent of the killer opioid that enters the United States came from Canada.

According to the United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agency, out of over 21,800 pounds (9,900 kilograms) of fentanyl intercepted by agents during the 2024 fiscal year, 43 pounds was seized near the northern border with Canada.

CBP data also reported US border patrol agents apprehended 23,721 people illegally crossing the Canadian border in fiscal year 2024.

Nationally last year, CBP agents came into contact with more than 1.5 million undocumented migrants.

"Canada is under greater threat from the United States than the United States is from Canada for most things -- guns, drugs (and) illegal immigrants," Sundberg said.

He said more relaxed drug laws in Canada could project an inflated sense of illicit substances entering the United States.

