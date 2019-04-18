Facebook "Unintentionally Uploaded" Email IDs Of 1.5 Million Users: Report

Facebook harvested email contacts of the users without their knowledge or consent when they opened their accounts, the report said.

World | | Updated: April 18, 2019 08:42 IST
Facebook 'Unintentionally Uploaded' Email IDs Of 1.5 Million Users: Report

Facebook said it didn't mean to upload these contacts, and is now in the process of deleting them.


Facebook Inc said it "unintentionally uploaded" the email contacts of 1.5 million new users since May 2016, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

The social media company harvested email contacts of the users without their knowledge or consent when they opened their accounts, the report said.

Facebook told Business Insider that it did not mean to upload these contacts, and is now in the process of deleting them.

Facebook did not respond to Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


