Facebook To Ban Weapon Accessories Ads For Underage Users The announcement comes after a nationwide debate in the United States over gun reform.

Facebook does not allow advertisements for the sale of weapons and modifications. (Representational ) San Francisco: Facebook has updated its advertising policy to prohibit advertisements for weapon accessories to users under the age of 18.



Like magazines, Facebook currently bans ads for the sale of weapons and modifications. It has taken an additional step of adding an age requirement for ads selling holsters, belt accessories or mounted flashlights, CNET reported on Friday.



Facebook updated its advertising policy page with examples of the kinds of firearm ads that are and aren't allowed on the platform under the changed policy, which will come into effect from June 21.



For instance, ads for gun cases, slings and gun paint are allowed, but only with the new age restriction. Advertisements for firearms, ammunition, paintball guns or BB guns are not.



Facebook has said that in the weeks ahead, it will work with businesses and organizations that may be affected by the new age restriction policy.



The announcement comes after a nationwide debate in the United States over gun reform.



Facebook isn't the only platform that has restricted content. In March, YouTube said it will ban videos that promote or link to websites that sell firearms and related accessories. The company had already banned videos that attempted to sell firearms.



