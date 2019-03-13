Facebook, Instagram Down For Some Users Across The World

As soon as the snag hit, social media users across the globe complained against the outage.

World | Updated: March 13, 2019 23:39 IST
Facebook, Instagram Down For Some Users Across The World

Facebook and Instagram have been down for some users


New Delhi: 

Many Facebook and Instagram users around the world reported outage of the social media giants on Wednesday, with many taking to Twitter to voice their frustration. Facebook has tweeted in this regard and said they are trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

According to downdetector.com, Facebook is said to be down from around 9.30 pm in India. Minutes after Instagram also went down, the website reported. Facebook Messenger has also been affected and has also been having issues at the same time around Instagram.

Instagram is also owned by Facebook Inc.

Many users said they could not send messages and after re-installing the app they could not log in. Many said their Instagram stories are crashing and there are glitches while logging in.

On Twitter, people expressed their frustration.

 

