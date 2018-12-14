Facebook Says Bug May Have Given Access To Photos Of 6.8 Million Users

Facebook said some third-party apps may have gained access to broader set of photos than usual for 12 days between Sept. 13 to Sept. 25.

World | | Updated: December 14, 2018 21:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Facebook Says Bug May Have Given Access To Photos Of 6.8 Million Users

Facebook said in a blog that the problem has been fixed but that it may have affected up to 1,500 apps.


Facebook Inc said on Friday it has discovered a bug that may have affected up to 6.8 million people who used Facebook login to grant permission to third-party apps to access photos.

The company said in a blog that the problem has been fixed but that it may have affected up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers.

Facebook said some third-party apps may have gained access to broader set of photos than usual for 12 days between Sept. 13 to Sept. 25.

The bug is the latest in a string of privacy problems the tech giant disclosed this year, including the massive Cambridge Analytica data scandal in April and a data breach of nearly 30 million accounts in October.

Facebook shares were down 1.3 percent at $143.07 in early trading on Friday. The Nasdaq composite index fell 0.9 percent.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

FacebookFacebook privacy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusRajasthan CMSaina Nehwal WeddingAUS vs INDCalcutta UniversityJawa BikeVivo Nex

................................ Advertisement ................................