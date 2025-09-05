Facebook Brings Back "Poke" Feature After Nearly A Decade

Meta is bringing back one of its classic and most nostalgic features, the Poke, on Facebook. Originally launched in 2004, the Poke allowed users to send a simple nudge to friends to say hello, get their attention, or just have fun with them without sending a message.

"Sending pokes just got easier," Facebook wrote in a carousel post, with the caption, "It's time to start poking again."

In an Instagram post, Meta stated that the company was restoring pokes to user profiles in the Facebook app. "Pokes never really left, but they're making a comeback in a major way!"

Facebook users will now have a special page in the app that shows everyone who has poked them, Meta said. Earlier, Pokes were easy to miss. On facebook.com/pokes, users can see all their pokes and track interactions with friends.

This time, Meta is also adding a twist to the feature. Different emojis now appear depending on how many pokes have been exchanged between friends to give a Snapchat-like feel.

What is the Poke feature?

Facebook first launched the Poke feature in 2004. It was a simple way to get someone's attention. It became one of Facebook's signature features in the early years. People used it to flirt or show interest, play around with friends, and break the ice without sending a message.

It was particularly popular among teenagers and college students.

As Facebook grew, new features like Messenger, likes, and reactions became more popular. However, the Poke feature lost its relevance and was removed from the main app by 2014.

How to use Poke feature on Facebook?

Users can now poke friends directly from their Facebook profile, instead of searching or using a separate page. When someone pokes you, you'll receive a notification, so you always know when a friend is interacting with you.

"Now you can poke your friends directly from their profiles and learn about new activities through notifications," Meta said.