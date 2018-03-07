"Extremely Important" For North Korea To Be Committed To Denuclearisation: Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that it was necessary to respond to North Korea's possible offer of dialogue based on the lesson from past talks that did not lead to denuclearisation.

Japan's Yoshihide Suga in a conference talked about the importance of North Korea's denuclearisation Tokyo,Japan: Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday that it is "extremely important" that North Korea show its commitment and concrete actions toward abandonment of its nuclear missile development in a complete, verifiable and irreversible way.



North Korea seems "sincere" in its apparent willingness to halt nuclear tests if it held denuclearisation talks with the United States, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday as US, South Korean and Japanese officials voiced scepticism about any discussions. © Thomson Reuters 2018



