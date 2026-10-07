Explosions Heard In Kyiv As Russia Increases Airstrikes On Energy Infrastructure

Multiple explosions rang out in Kyiv on Wednesday, an AFP journalist heard, after the military warned a ballistic missile was heading towards the Ukrainian capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned in his nightly address on Tuesday that a "massive strike" was on the cards.

Kyiv has been under increased attack as winter approaches, with Russian air strikes targeting energy infrastructure, rail and road transport, including the bridges that connect the city over the Dnipro river.

Air raid sirens have sounded almost constantly day and night, urging residents to take cover in basements, shelters and subway stations.

Soon after Zelensky's address, scheduled power cuts plunged parts of Kyiv into darkness to ease the pressure on the battered grid.

"Ballistic missile heading towards Kyiv," the Ukrainian air force wrote on Telegram.

Military monitoring channels also said they expected a large-scale Russian attack, combining cruise and ballistic missiles with fast-moving jet-powered drones.

The air force also warned a ballistic missile was heading towards Zaporizhzhia in the southeast.

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