"Think It's Time For Ukraine To Get New President": Trump Rips Into Zelensky

US President Donald Trump suggested that it is time for Ukraine to get a new president, citing current leader Volodymyr Zelensky's inability to strike a deal to end the war with Russia.

"I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal. For some reason (Zelenskyy) never does," Trump said while speaking at the White House on Saturday.

According to Trump, the Russia-Ukraine war would not have started if he had been the US president in 2022.

"That war would have never started. There was no reason that that war with Ukraine and Russia started. It started due to incompetence. (Zelensky) lost 30% of your country and you've had over a million people go between the two of them, over 2 million people killed. That's a war that should have never started. And I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," Trump said.

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Trump's comments came a day after Zelensky criticised the US-Russia diesel deal, terming it "unworthy of our partners" and a "weak decision". He alleged that Moscow was expressing its "thanks" for the deal by attacking Ukraine.

"Today, Russia expressed its thanks for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia," Zelensky said in a post on X

Trump said on Friday that he had secured a deal with Russia for a major release of diesel, as he eased war sanctions on Moscow in a push to lower energy costs ahead of midterm elections.

"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace," Trump said on social media after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin said Russia "reaffirmed its readiness to supply oil and oil products to the American and world markets."

According to Trump. Russia would supply 500,000 tonnes in November, followed by one million tonnes, with further larger releases promised.

Trump also spoke about the recent Saudi attacks on Houthis.

"We may. We're going to look at it. We just found out about the recent attack. We will make a decision. We move very quickly," he said when asked if he has decided whether to join the Saudi strikes on the Houthis.