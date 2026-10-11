Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire, Zelensky Says "News For Me"

A day after pushing for a new Ukrainian President, Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an "energy ceasefire", which was effective immediately. Zelensky said the announcement was 'news' for him.

Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine," the US President, who has been involved in efforts to end the war between the two European countries, announced in a post on Truth Social.

He claimed both parties had agreed to the ceasefire, urging the countries, "Do not break it!" He did not specify the timeline of the ceasefire or how it will be implemented. There was no immediate word from the Kremlin or the White House regarding the ceasefire.

Zelensky later told Axios that Trump's announcement was "news for me".

"But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If president Trump negotiated it with Putin -- please tell us when the ceasefire begins -- we are ready and we will accept it," he told the news outlet.

Trump's claim comes shortly after an interview with Zelensky was aired on ABC News, where he urged the US President to "please tell Putin" to give Ukraine two months of a ceasefire.

"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections," Zelenskiy told ABC's "This Week."

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His requests came against the backdrop of Trump, on Saturday, pushing for a new President of Ukraine, which has not seen a presidential election since 2019.

Citing Zelensky's inability to strike a peace deal with Russia, which recently signed an agreement to export diesel to the US, Trump told reporters, "I suggest they get a new leader who can make a deal. For some reason (Zelensky) never does".

During his interview on Sunday, Zelensky hit back at Trump. "First of all, with all respect to President Trump, it's up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader."

He noted that Putin would also like to change who was leading Ukraine, telling ABC that conducting elections during a war was "really difficult" and securing the infrastructure was important before people could go out to vote.

"We need to stop this war as quickly as possible. We are counting on the United States and our allies in Europe to stop Putin," he said.

"In any case, we will defend ourselves because otherwise, we will lose our lives and homes, our freedom, independence, and Ukraine. We can't lose it," Zelensky added.

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Ukraine's Ceasefire Condition For Russia

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian President had said his country would stop targeting Russian oil refineries if Moscow held back on its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees," he said in a post on X.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have flared over the weekend, when Trump struck a deal with Russia, under which Moscow will release gallons of diesel into global markets in exchange for sanctions relief.

Calling the deal a "weak decision", Zelensky said it would give Russia the potential to up its attacks on Ukraine. However, Trump in return blamed Ukraine for rising fuel prices.