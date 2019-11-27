Explosion At Texas Chemical Plant, Evacuation Ordered: Reports

The explosion sent a large fireball into the sky in Texas. (Representational)

An explosion at a chemical plant in Texas early Wednesday sent a large fireball into the sky, media reports said, triggering a mandatory evacuation.

"Please be aware that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a 1/2 mile of the TPC plant in Port Neches," local fire officials said in a post on the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.