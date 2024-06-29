Explained: How New UK Prime Minister Will Be Elected

The PM must maintain the confidence of the House of Commons (File)

In May 2024, to everyone's shock, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced snap polls for July 4. Now, that means electing the members to the House of Commons, which will then determine the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Conservative Party, in power for 14 years, is facing a formidable challenge from the Labour Party.



The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is the head of government, responsible for advising the sovereign on the exercise of the royal prerogative, chairing the Cabinet and selecting its ministers.



How a new PM is elected

The UK holds a general election to choose Members of Parliament to represent their constituencies.

The political party with the majority of seats in the House of Commons typically forms the government.

The leader of the party with the most seats becomes the Prime Minister.

The monarch (currently King Charles III) formally appoints the Prime Minister, usually the party leader with the most seats.

The PM must maintain the confidence of the House of Commons, meaning they must command the support of a majority of MPs.

If the PM loses the confidence of the House or their party loses a general election, they may resign or be replaced by a new PM.

The office of the prime minister is not established by any statute or constitutional document but exists by a long-established convention.

Responsibilities of the Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom leads the government and the Cabinet, heading a major political party and typically controlling a majority in the House of Commons. This position wields significant legislative and executive powers.



The Prime Minister holds various responsibilities, including serving as First Lord of the Treasury, Minister for the Civil Service, Minister for National Security and Minister for the Union. The Prime Minister's official residence and office is 10 Downing Street in London.



The Prime Minister's key responsibilities include guiding law-making in the House of Commons, appointing and managing Cabinet members and ministers and coordinating government departments and the Civil Service. The PM also represents the UK at home and abroad, serving as public face and voice of His Majesty's Government.



The Prime Minister also advises the sovereign, playing a central and influential role in the UK government. It includes appointing judges, officials and ecclesiastical leaders as well as conferring honours and peerages.



So far, fifty-seven people have served as UK Prime Minister, with Robert Walpole being the first (1721) and longest-serving (over 20 years), while Liz Truss was the shortest-serving (seven weeks).



Polling day



On July 4, voters will vote in person at polling stations from 7 am to 10 pm, or by post beforehand.



Photo ID will be required for in-person voting, a first for a UK general election. Once polls close at 10 pm, an exit poll will be announced, based on a survey of voters in around 150 constituencies across England, Scotland and Wales.