Explained: 6 Key Points Of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump on Monday laid out a plan to end the war in Gaza and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he backed the proposal.

The two allies demanded approval by Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack triggered a massive Israeli offensive, with Netanyahu warning he will "finish the job" if Hamas says no.

Here are the key points:

War Ends and Hostages Released

Israel will immediately suspend military operations once the two sides agree, and Hamas then will have 72 hours to return all October 7 hostages including the remains of those who are dead.

Israel in turn will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 1,700 Gaza residents detained in the war, and the remains of 15 Palestinians for the remains of each dead hostage.

Israel will eventually withdraw from Gaza in phases.

Trump To Head Transition Body

Trump himself will become chair of a transitional "Board of Peace" in Gaza that will include former British prime minister Tony Blair.

The board will consider "exciting development ideas" and turn the war-ravaged territory into a special economic zone with preferential tariff rates.

Trump has previously spoken of developing property in the Mediterranean territory, where virtually the entire population of two million has been displaced by war that has reduced most buildings to rubble.

No Forced Displacement

Contrary to calls by right-wing Israeli government ministers, Palestinians would not be forced to leave Gaza and Israel will not annex the territory.

Instead, the plan says that the transitional body will "encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza."

- NO ROLE FOR HAMAS BUT CONDITIONAL AMNESTY -

Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2007, will play no role in future governance.

However, Hamas members will be granted amnesty if they commit to "peaceful coexistence" and decommission their weapons. Hamas members will also be allowed safe passage to leave Gaza.

- INTERNATIONAL STABILIZATION FORCE -

The plan calls for an "international Stabilization Force" to deploy immediately in Gaza, with support from Arab states.

The force will train Palestinian police in Gaza and work to ensure security with Israel and neighboring Egypt.

Indonesia has previously voiced willingness to contribute troops.

- UNCLEAR FUTURE FOR PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY, STATE -

The plan does not rule out a Palestinian state, despite Netanyahu's longtime vows to fight one, including after recent recognition of a State of Palestine by France, Britain and other powers.

"The conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people," the plan says.

The plan also suggests allowing a role for the Palestinian Authority once it has "completed its reform program" and points to a French-backed initiative to strengthen the Ramallah-based body, which opposes Hamas.

But Netanyahu in remarks alongside Trump said he saw "no role whatsoever" for the Palestinian Authority without it "undergoing a radical and genuine transformation."

sct/dw

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)