Excessive Use Of Force By US 'Damaged Relations', Says China: Report

China accused Washington of trying to "smear" the Asian giant. (File)

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told his US counterpart Antony Blinken Saturday that their countries' relations had been damaged by America's response to a Chinese balloon flying over its territory, state news agency Xinhua reported.

In their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Wang "made clear China's solemn position on the so-called airship incident," and "urged the US side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-U.S. relations," Xinhua reported.

