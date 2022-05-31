Excavations In Egypt Lead To 2,500 Year Old Mummies Being Discovered

Egypt: Archaeologists have unearthed 2,500-year-old coffins

In the ancient city of Saqqara in Egypt, archaeologists have unearthed 2,500-year-old coffins and bronze statues after excavation. The findings even include 150 bronze idols of Egyptian gods.

The discovery at a cemetery contained statues of the gods Anubis, Amun, Min, Osiris, Isis, Nefertum, Bastet and Hathor along with a headless statue of the architect Imhotep, who built the Saqqara pyramid, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Monday.

Two months ago, the country had found five tombs near the ancient Necropolis which is nearly 31 kilometres south of the capital city of Cairo. The research team continued digging and made even more fascinating discoveries.

In a Facebook post, the ministry wrote, “The Egyptian archaeological mission working with the Sacred Animals (Popastians) in the Saqara archeological region succeeded in uncovering the site's first and largest hideout dating back to the late age, during the mission's fourth excavation season.”

It went on to say, “It is worth noting that the Egyptian archaeological mission has started working on the site since 2018, where they succeeded in uncovering the unique tomb of the fifth dynasty priest “Wahti”, in addition to 7 rock graves, three modern state tombs, four old state tombs, and an old state cemetery facade, as well as the discovery of over a thousand fiancee mascots, dozens of wooden cat statues, cat meows, wooden statues, and meow coming for the animals.”

The 250 coffins, 150 bronze statues and other objects dated to the Late Period, about 500 BC, the ministry said.

Tourism in the country has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government hopes that the discovery of these ancient artifacts will help in attracting new tourists.