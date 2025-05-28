Ex-US Cop Serving 30-Year Sentence For Rape And Murder Escapes From Jail

A former police chief serving a 30-year sentence for rape and murder has escaped from an Arkansas prison. Dressed in a "makeshift" law enforcement uniform, Grant Hardin broke out of the jail on Sunday afternoon and now posed a threat to the public.

Hardin served as the police chief for about four months in 2016 in Gateway, Arkansas, a small town near the Missouri border, the Associated Press reported.

How Grant Hardin escaped from Arkansas prison

Hardin broke out of the North Central Unit jail at Calico Rock on Sunday at around 15:40, according to authorities.

He escaped from the North Central Unit, a medium-security facility, by posing as a corrections officer "in dress and manner." He managed to exit the facility after a prison guard opened a restricted gate, according to court filings.

Preliminary reports indicate that authorities found Hardin missing during a routine check 15 to 20 minutes after he left. An investigation into the sequence of events is underway, the Arkansas Department of Corrections said.

Surveillance footage showed Hardin wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, a black baseball cap, and what appears to be a bulletproof vest. It looked like he was pushing a cart with some wood and a box, CNN reported.

According to the Stone County Sheriff's office, authorities suspect he left using a sally port, a secure and restricted entryway used in facilities like jails.

Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson Rand Champion claimed that it was raining "fairly significantly" at the time Hardin escaped.

"It has made conditions harder for search teams overall and hindered some aspects of the search process, such as the dogs' tracking ability and the ability to fly drones," Champion added.

The Department of Corrections told the BBC that a "multitude of agencies" were on the hunt. The Pea Ridge Police Department posted a social media alert, saying that Hardin "has many connections and family in our area."

The break-out took place a few days after 10 prisoners escaped from a prison in New Orleans on May 16. Hardin's plan for his prison break was not immediately apparent.

Arkansas court files and prison records reveal that Hardin was serving two 25-year sentences for two charges of rape and a 30-year sentence for first-degree murder.

The former officer remains at large. The Department of Corrections has advised anyone with knowledge to "contact local law enforcement immediately."