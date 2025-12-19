Ex-NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle, Family Among 7 Killed In Jet Crash

A business jet crash in North Carolina killed all seven aboard Thursday, reportedly including a former racing car driver, authorities said.

"There was a total of seven on board, all killed," Sheriff Darren Campbell told AFP.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the plane had just taken off when it turned back to land before crashing.

The jet left from Statesville airport, north of the city of Charlotte.

Among those reportedly killed was retired NASCAR racing driver Greg Biffle, as well as his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle and their two children, according to Republican lawmaker Richard Hudson, a family friend who represents North Carolina in Congress.

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others," Hudson said in a post on social media.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is launching a team to investigate the crash. "The team expects to arrive on scene tonight," the agency said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)