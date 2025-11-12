Ex-Israeli PM's Aide Stayed At Jeffrey Epstein's House Multiple Times: Report

A former Israeli intelligence officer stayed at convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan townhouse multiple times for weeks between 2013 and 2015, according to a report published by a Washington-based investigative news outlet. He was Yoni Koren, a veteran of covert operations and a trusted aide to former Israeli Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ehud Barak.

Koren lived inside the disgraced financier's home for days at a time. He reportedly paid two more visits, in October 2014 and September 2015, according to House Oversight Committee records and hacked emails released by Handala and archived by Distributed Denial of Secrets.

The Aide From The Shadows

Koren built his career in covert operations with the Mossad and remained a lieutenant colonel in reserve duty after leaving Israel's intelligence directorate. He was Barak's bureau chief at the Ministry of Defence as recently as early 2013, according to The Times of Israel.

Even after Barak left office, Koren continued acting as an informal intermediary between US and Israeli intelligence, relaying messages between Barak and AMAN, Israel's military intelligence agency. He helped Barak scout cybersecurity startups spun out of AMAN's technology units, the leaked emails show. This was proof that Koren's ties to Israeli intelligence never faded.

The Wire Transfer And The “Headphones”

In February 2015, Barak and Epstein arranged two meetings in New York. “Hi Jeff, will you be in NY during the coming week?” Barak wrote, as per the hacked emails. “I'm flying back to NY Tues to meet with you,” Epstein replied. They met on February 19, and again the next day, in an unlisted appointment.

Three days later, Barak sent Epstein an email titled “Yoni acc. Info”, containing Citibank wire details for an account in the name Itzhak (Yoni) Koren. The reason for the transfer is unknown, and records don't confirm whether the funds were ever transferred.

Days later, Barak emailed Koren detailed instructions to retrieve a package from Manhattan's Hyatt 48LEX hotel: a box of red Beats by Dre headphones, a receipt, and a bank card. “To get a refund in cash, you'll need the card,” Barak wrote. “Email me when you collect it.”

Koren replied in Hebrew: “No problem, what's her name?” Barak answered, “Rachel Levin.”

On March 2, Koren reported that the card had been credited with funds. Barak's response was, “Keep the card.”

Code Between The Lines

The headphone exchange might seem harmless until the context. Both Barak and Koren were known counterintelligence targets of the United States, as revealed in Edward Snowden's 2013 leaks, and had a strong incentive to communicate in coded language.

That same year, Barak often tasked Koren with verifying intelligence rumours through AMAN contacts. In one instance, Barak asked about a Haaretz report claiming Egypt's president had offered land in Sinai to the Palestinians.

Koren checked and replied, “It never happened.” Barak shot back, “2nd time? Probably someone should deny it.”

Backchannels To Washington

By late 2014, while staying at Jeffrey Epstein's apartment, Yoni Koren was still managing Ehud Barak's US links. He passed along travel details from Jeremy Bash, the former CIA and Defence Department chief of staff, to promote Leon Panetta's memoir “Worthy Fights.”

Soon after, Barak asked Koren to arrange a private White House and Pentagon tour for his grandchildren. Bash, now at Beacon Global Strategies, secured the access. On March 31, 2015, Barak's family received Secret Service-escorted tours led by Yael Lempert at the White House and Eric Lynn at the Pentagon.

Weeks later, Lynn sought fundraising help for his congressional run. Barak asked, “What should be done?”

Koren replied, “You don't have to do anything.” Lynn lost. The seat is now held by Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who leads the House push to release Epstein's files.

Yoni Koren died of cancer on January 8, 2023.