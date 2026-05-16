Ex-Imam Faked Spiritual Powers To Rape Girls In London, Gets Life Sentence

A former imam convicted of abusing his position as a respected religious leader in east London to rape female worshippers was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday.

Abdul Halim Khan pretended to have spiritual powers to coerce and sexually abuse girls as young as 12, a Metropolitan Police investigation revealed.

He was found guilty of 21 sexual offences, including rape, sexual assault and child sexual offences, against seven women and girls between 2004 and 2015.

At a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London this week, Justice Leslie Cuthbert sentenced the 54-year-old to life and directed that he must serve a minimum of 20 years before being considered for parole.

"Abdul Khan presented himself as a respectable man who could be trusted. However, this was far from the truth, and he instead preyed upon and took advantage of others," said Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Jennie Ronan, whose team led the investigation.

The court heard that Khan specifically targeted women and girls from the Bangladeshi Muslim community of Tower Hamlets in east London because of his standing in the area and the shame the victims might feel in speaking out about sexual abuse.

He abused his position as the imam of a mosque in the area to manipulate victims, arranging meetings in isolated locations and even their own homes. There he sexually abused them under the false pretence of being possessed or disguised as a jinn or supernatural spirit.

"Abdul Halim Khan abused his position as a trusted religious leader to prey on women and girls over many years, manipulating and controlling them for his own sexual gratification," said Melissa Garner, Specialist Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"He used their deeply held beliefs to instil fear and silence them, making them believe their families would be at risk if they ever spoke out.

"I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly to protect women and girls and bring anyone who commits these appalling crimes to justice," she said.

The victims were led to believe that harm would come to them or their families through so-called "black magic" if they reported the abuse, leaving them feeling unable to come forward for years.

During the Met Police investigation, further victims were identified after some initial concerns were raised. The CPS said it worked closely with the police team to build a case spanning more than a decade of offending.

To support the jury's understanding of complex evidence involving spiritual beliefs - including references to jinn and black magic, the CPS instructed a cultural expert to provide essential context central to the case.

Special measures were put in place to support the victims to give evidence, including pre-recorded cross-examination in advance of the trial.

"After eight long years, I am relieved that justice has been served. But even with this outcome, the trauma does not simply disappear," one of the survivors said in a statement released by the Met Police.

She added: "The scars remain, and healing is a lifelong journey. Speaking out was terrifying, but it has also been a step toward reclaiming my strength.

"I hope that my coming forward encourages other survivors to know they are not alone, that they are never to blame, and that what happened to them truly matters. I also hope this outcome reminds society and institutions of the importance of listening to survivors, taking action to protect children, and ensuring that abuse is never ignored." The police said they first became aware of Khan's crimes in February 2018, when the youngest victim reported him to a teacher at her school.

An investigation was launched and officers went on to interview over 50 witnesses and examine 10 mobile phone devices. During his interrogation, Khan repeatedly denied the allegations claiming it was a conspiracy, and the victims had concocted a story for revenge.

In February this year, the jury found him guilty of nine counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, five counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of assault by penetration.

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