Ex-Hollywood Actor With 109 Convictions Jailed For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

Despite his early acclaim in drama, Hoganson now has 109 convictions on his record.

A former British film actor knwown for his leading role of the 1988 Hollywood film Empire State has been jailed for 18 months for an attack on his ex-girlfriend, according to The Metro.

Jason Hoganson, who in the film took the role of an enigmatic Geordie drifter with such actors as Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman, and Martin Landau, was convicted of assault following the incident. The attack occurred in a public street; details of this have not been disclosed.

Producers discovered Hoganson while he was studying the art of drama. He had already received critical acclaim for his talent and potential. The role in Empire State was a big break for him.

According to The Metro, Newcastle Crown Court heard Hoganson, who now has 109 convictions on his record, was caught on a doorbell video camera when he attacked his former partner in Newcastle on December 11 last year. Prosecutor Amy Levitt said Hoganson already had a restraining order to keep him away from the woman when he attacked her.

"Footage shows the defendant assaulting the complainant. He slaps her to the face and she walks away. He walks after her," Miss Levitt told the court.

"There are further hits and a push, where she falls to the floor.The assault continues while she's lying on the floor.She describes him, having pushed her, hit her, kicked her and put his body weight on her. The assault lasted around three minutes," Miss Levitt added.

Miss Levitt said Hoganson had previously been made the subject of a restraining order-preventing him from contacting the victim-when he was convicted of battery and criminal damage in May last year. Hoganson, of no fixed address, has pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to breaching the restraining order.