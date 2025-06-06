British Man Accused Of Deliberately Infecting Victims With HIV Faces Court Amid Rape Charges

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 42-year-old man, Adam Hall, faces multiple serious charges in South Tyneside. He is charged with five counts of rape involving five male victims. Hall also faces seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm through HIV transmission.

A 42-year-old man, Adam Hall from Washington, England, has appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court facing serious allegations, according to The Metro. He is charged with five counts of rape involving five male victims and seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm related to the intentional transmission of HIV. Additionally, Hall faces two charges of controlling or coercive behaviour and one count of supplying the Class B drug GHB. Currently of no fixed abode, Hall has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on July 2.

Detective chief inspector Emma Smith told The Metro: "Following a significant investigation, an individual has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other extremely serious offences."

"We recognise the nature of the charges may raise concern and anxiety within our communities. We would encourage anyone who does have concerns or believes they have information which is relevant to this case to come forward," she added.

"With criminal proceedings now active, we would also remind people that it is important to avoid speculation, both online and in our communities, as this could impact the case."

Northumbria Police also reiterated that anyone who reports being a victim of any kind of sexual offence has anonymity.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks and damages the immune system's cells, reducing the body's ability to fight common infections and diseases. Without treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS (acquired immune deficiency syndrome), a condition characterized by severe immune system damage. This leads to a higher risk of life-threatening infections and illnesses, as the body becomes unable to defend itself effectively against various health threats.