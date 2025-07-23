Mother-To-Child HIV Transmission Declined By 84% From 2010-2024: Minister

The number of vertical (mother-to-child) transmission of HIV has declined by around 84 per cent said Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Ms Patel shared several steps taken by the government to enhance HIV/AIDS awareness.

"Vertical transmission rate has also declined by around 74.5 per cent between 2010 and 2024 compared to around 56.5 per cent globally in the same reference period," Ms Patel said.

Ms Patel noted that National Aids Control Organisation (NACO), a division of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, undertakes the responsibility to strengthen the awareness campaign against HIV/AIDs, through comprehensive multimedia campaigns, such as with information kiosks, and folk performances, among others.

Digital platforms and social media are also actively leveraged to ensure broader engagement and awareness generation, especially among younger and tech-savvy audiences.

Further, NACO rolled out 1,619 projects nationwide to support high-risk HIV populations.

"High-risk groups, including female sex workers (FSW), men having sex with Men (MSM), people who inject drugs (PWID), hijra/transgender (TG) individuals, truck drivers, and migrants are specifically addressed through 1,619 targeted intervention projects across the country," Ms Patel said.

Self-help groups, anganwadi workers, ASHAs, and members of Panchayati Raj institutions provide training and sensitisation programmes at the grassroots level, fostering community-level awareness and behavioural change.

