A Giant Dragon Seen Coiled Around Empire State Building. Here's Why

The dragon was a replica of Vhagar from the series 'House of the Dragon'.

A giant dragon appeared on the top of the Empire State building in New York recently that left social media amused. It was actually an inflatable green dragon as part of the promotion for HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon', as per a report in NBC News. It was a replica of Vhagar, the 270-foot dragon queen in the series and was spotted clutching the building's spire 102 storeys above midtown Manhattan, the outlet further said in its report.

The dragon is part of the immersive experience that the show's creators want to give to the audience, and roped in the Empire State Building for that.

The Queen of the Dragons has arrived.



Claim your spot on the Iron Throne here: https://t.co/0rt7EE0QjX@HouseofDragonpic.twitter.com/bcGdo6StuT — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) June 16, 2024

It includes a photo-op and prices for the experience start at $46 for adults and $40 for children.

The dragon was put up for 10 days on the Empire State Building - from June 10 to 20. But the video and photo have led to huge chatter online.

"Baby Vahgar is so cute," one user commented on Empire State's post on its official X handle. "Lucerys Velaryon does not like this," said another.

Some users wanted similar promotions for other movies like Godzilla and King Kong.

The eight-episode second series kicked off on Sunday, plunging fans back into the mythical continent of Westeros, set almost two centuries before the events of 'Game of Thrones'.

It was pushed back by several months due to the long strike last summer over pay and conditions by Hollywood writers and actors.

The series picks up with Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) vying for the throne of her late father, King Viserys, against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).

The first series was a huge hit, attracting nearly 10 million viewers in the United States alone when its first episode aired in 2022 - a record for an original series on HBO.