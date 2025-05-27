"Every Woman Needs to Hear This": Influencer Vanessa Mariposa Shares Experience Of Being Drugged And Robbed At A Party

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Austrian influencer Vanessa Mariposa shared a drugging incident in Mallorca. She attended a rooftop party where she and a friend felt unwell after drinks. Mariposa suspects date rape drugs were slipped into their drinks at the event.

Austrian social media star and reality TV personality Vanessa Mariposa, who has over 800,000 Instagram followers, has shared a harrowing experience of being drugged and robbed at a party in Mallorca, Spain. In a video posted on her Instagram account, Mariposa recounted the terrifying ordeal, saying, "I want to share something serious with you, something that happened to me recently and that every woman needs to hear."

Mariposa claimed that she and her friend attended a rooftop party, where they had a total of three glasses of wine. However, they suddenly felt extremely unwell, and Mariposa realised something was wrong. "I immediately realised something was wrong with me," she said. Despite not leaving their drinks unattended, Mariposa believes they were slipped date rape drugs, which left her vomiting and unable to walk.

"I couldn't walk properly, I threw up multiple times and I completely blacked out. I lost all memory of the night. That's when I knew something was really wrong. I really thought I was going to die," Mariposa said. Her Cartier bracelet and phone's SIM card were also stolen.

Luckily, Mariposa's partner and friend were nearby and brought the women back home safely. The next day, doctors found traces of the date rape drug. Mariposa is now urging women to be vigilant, saying, "Don't trust anyone blindly. Never leave your drink unattended... Something far worse could have happened to us that night. Please take this seriously."

Mariposa added, "I'm just grateful that we were so lucky in this nightmare that nothing worse happened to us physically." The influencer's experience serves as a warning to women everywhere to prioritise their safety and be aware of potential dangers.