"Even Without A Translator": Putin On How Well PM Modi Understands Him

Ties between India and Russia have been time-tested and has had a strong foundation since Independence in 1947, but another factor that bonds the two nations together is the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders met today in Russia's Kazan where they will attend the 16th BRICS Summit today and tomorrow. After a handshake and a hug, PM Modi and Putin held India-Russia talks.

Highlighting his friendship with Prime Minister Modi, President Putin said that the bond between the two countries and the two leaders is so strong that PM Modi would understand him even without the help of any translator.

"Our relationship is so strong that you will understand me without any translation," President Putin said, sparking laughter in the room at the Governor's Palace. He further noted that "In Kazan we must make a number of important decisions aimed at further improving the activities of the association and strengthening multifaceted cooperation within its framework. And we greatly value our cooperation in this area, I mean that our states stood at the origins of the association's creation."

President Putin also hailed Russia and India's "privileged strategic partnership" and vowed to build ties further. "Interaction between legislative bodies is strengthening. Our foreign ministers are in constant contact. Trade turnover is in good condition. And the next meeting of the intergovernmental commission is scheduled for November 12 in New Delhi," he said.

"Major projects are being developed consistently, and we welcome your decision to open the Consulate General of India in Kazan. Expanding India's diplomatic presence in Russia will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations," he added.

MEDIATING PEACE BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

In his opening statement during his meeting with Vladimir Putin, PM Modi said he wanted the Ukraine conflict to be resolved "peacefully and quickly", adding that "We have been in constant touch over the conflict between Russia and Ukraine."

"We believe that disputes should only be resolved peacefully. We totally support efforts to quickly restore peace and stability," the prime minister further said.

PM Modi visited Kyiv in August and Moscow in July in an effort to encourage talks, as India cast itself as a potential mediator. In both countries he was welcomed with a warm embrace. Both Putin and Zelenskyy have remained in close contact with PM Modi over the duration of the Ukraine conflict - as India has a unique position maintaining friendly relations with both nations.

After his visit to Kyiv, Prime Minister Modi reportedly sent National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to Moscow with a "peace plan", which was reportedly handed over to President Putin when Mr Doval had a meeting with him.

During his meeting with President Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi reiterated his commitment to peace and sustainable development.

"He emphasised that without peace, long-term progress is impossible. While the outcome of the war remains uncertain, India continues to advocate for a peaceful resolution," said Mr. Misri.

India's initiative to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine has been praised by US President Joe Biden and several European leaders too. President Biden had also praised India's prominent global role, including Prime Minister Modi's leadership in the G20 and Global South, as well as his efforts to strengthen the Quad, ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

