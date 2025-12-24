"Even On Friends": Israel Vows To End Dependency With $110-Billion Arms Push

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that the country would invest $110 billion over the next 10 years to develop an independent arms industry.

"I approved a total of 350 billion shekels over the coming decade to build an independent arms industry for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said during a military ceremony at an air base in the country's south.

"We want to reduce our dependence on any party, even on friends. The finest minds in our defence industries are hard at work developing weapons systems that will guarantee Israel's advantage on the battlefield of the future."

