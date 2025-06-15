European Union Struggles For Trade Deal With US By July 9 Amid Tariff Tensions

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reaffirmed EU's commitment to a US trade deal.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reiterated the European Union's (EU) commitment to reach a "good" trade deal with the US before July 9 during a phone call with US President Donald Trump.

In a post on social media platform X, von der Leyen said on Saturday that she had a "good call with President Trump ahead of the G7 Summit".

The US government's decision to raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50 per cent took effect earlier this month, escalating a trade dispute that has drawn sharp concern from European producers, who warn the steep new duties could cause significant harm to the sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

On May 26, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic made similar comments after Trump said talks with the 27-member bloc were "going nowhere" and threatened to impose a 50 per cent tariff on all EU imports from June 1.

Following a call from von der Leyen, Trump then agreed to delay the planned tariff hike until July 9.

According to von der Leyen's post on Saturday, she and Trump also discussed the situations in the Middle East as well as in Ukraine during the phone call.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on June 11 that the European Union is likely to be among the last deals that the US completes, as the administration rushes to secure tariff agreements with other trading partners.

Lutnick, who has long expressed frustration with the bloc, indicated on Wednesday that discussions intensified following President Donald Trump's threat to raise levies to 50 per cent -- which he delayed until July 9 to allow more time for negotiations -- but are still proceeding more slowly than others.

The Commerce chief said "Europe was more than thorny" before Trump issued his ultimatum, then "all of the sudden they got a little religion and made a proper offer".

The US and EU have been grappling over trade terms before the July cutoff.

EU trade chief Sefcovic has been in regular communication with Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer since the partners agreed to fast-track negotiations two weeks ago.

Still, the EU believes trade negotiations with the US could blow past the deadline and officials see an agreement on the principles of a deal by that date as a best-case scenario that would allow further time to work out details, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump administration officials have shown exasperation over talks with the EU, saying it is more challenging to negotiate an agreement with a group of 27-nations with differing priorities.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a May interview with Bloomberg Television said most US trading partners have been negotiating "in very good faith" but singled out the EU as an "exception".

He also accused the bloc of having a "collective action problem".

The EU has struggled to gain more clarity on what Trump is seeking in talks.

--IANS

int/khz

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)