EU Says Donald Trump Tariff Delay Creating Uncertainty, Hitting Businesses

"The U.S. decision prolong market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions," it said.

World | | Updated: May 01, 2018 12:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
EU Says Donald Trump Tariff Delay Creating Uncertainty, Hitting Businesses

European Union said that it should be fully and permanently exempted from these measures. (File)

BRUSSELS:  The European Commission called on Tuesday for a permanent exemption from U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs and said U.S. President Trump's decision to extend its temporary exemption for a month prolonged business uncertainty.

The Commission said in a statement that it took note of the Trump's decision to extend the exemption for the European Union to June 1.

"The U.S. decision prolong market uncertainty, which is already affecting business decisions," it said.

Comments
"The EU should be fully and permanently exempted from these measures, as they cannot be justified on the grounds of national security," it continued, adding that overcapacity in steel and aluminium was not from Europe.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

European CommissionDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................