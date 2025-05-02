Europe Preparing New Sanctions On Russia, Tells French Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Thursday that the European Union is preparing to hit Russia with a 17th round of sanctions, describing President Vladimir Putin as the "sole obstacle" to peace in Ukraine.

The 27-nation bloc has imposed unprecedented penalties on Russia in response to its invasion, and said this year it would not lift sanctions before Putin's "unconditional" withdrawal of forces from Ukraine.

"We Europeans will accompany this American (sanctions) initiative with a 17th package of sanctions and I committed yesterday to (US Senator) Lindsey Graham that we would try to coordinate both the substance and the timing of these two packages of sanctions," Barrot told AFP in an interview.

Graham has rallied dozens of lawmakers from both parties to support a plan to impose additional sanctions on Moscow as well as tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Barrot took aim at Russia's president during the interview, saying: "It is now crystal clear that the only obstacle to peace today in Ukraine is Vladimir Putin."

Moscow's forces launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 in a bid to seize control that Kyiv thwarted with the help of international assistance provided primarily by the United States and countries in Europe.

Ukraine "accepted an unconditional ceasefire and yesterday it agreed to conclude an agreement on critical minerals with the United States," Barrot said.

That, "according to statements by Ukrainian officials, corresponds I would say to Ukraine's expectations of engaging in economic cooperation with the United States, but also with other countries," he said.

- Russia 'made no effort' -

"Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin's Russia has made no effort, has sent no sign that it is ready for the ceasefire or the peace that President Donald Trump aspires to, and that the Europeans and of course the Ukrainians aspire to," Barrot said.

The French minister did not rule out the possibility that France, which he said has "expertise" in rare earth minerals, could also conclude an economic agreement with Ukraine.

Washington's deal with Kyiv would see the United States and Ukraine jointly develop and invest in the war-battered country's critical mineral resources.

Ukraine hopes the deal will eventually pave the way for security guarantees from the United States, as it seeks to safeguard against future Russian attacks.

Barrot spoke to AFP shortly after meeting with his US counterpart Marco Rubio and said that he welcomed their frank talks.

"We had an unfiltered exchange that allowed us to coordinate closely, but also to acknowledge the convergence of our objectives on regional and international crises, since we want to act in concert," the French minister said.

Barrot and Rubio met "to advance the path to peace in Ukraine," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"The secretary made clear that President Trump is focused on halting the senseless bloodshed in Ukraine and affirmed a US commitment to working closely with France and other European partners to secure a lasting peace," she added.

For Barrot, "this is a decisive moment for Europe."

He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron has been calling for years for European strategic autonomy and "a European pillar for NATO."

On tariffs imposed by Washington, Barrot called for "de-escalation so that we can return to the situation that preceded decisions taken by the Trump administration in the interest of both the United States and Europe."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)