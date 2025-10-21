EU Weighs Ban On Ethanol Used In Hand Sanitisers Over Cancer Fears: Report

The EU is considering classifying ethanol, an ingredient used in many hand sanitisers, as a dangerous substance that increases the risk of cancer, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

An internal recommendation on October 10 by one of the working groups within the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) flagged ethanol as a toxic substance, which increased the risk of cancer and pregnancy complications, the FT said, and needed to be replaced in cleaning and other products.

The ECHA's Biocidal Products Committee is set to meet between November 25 and November 28.

The regulator said that if its expert committee "concludes that ethanol is carcinogenic", it would recommend its substitution, the FT said, adding that the final decision would be made by the European Commission.

The European Chemicals Agency did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The agency told the FT that ethanol might "still be approved for the intended biocidal uses, if these are considered safe in the light of expected exposure levels or no alternatives are found," stressing that no decision had yet been made.

The World Health Organization classifies both ethanol and isopropanol as safe to use for hand hygiene.

