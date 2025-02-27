EU Was Born To "Screw" US, Says Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the European Union was born to "screw" the United States, laying bare his hostility to the longtime US partner as he detailed new tariffs.

Trump's month back in the White House has been marked by soaring friction within the Western bloc, with the United States abruptly shifting gears on support for Ukraine and Germany's likely next leader urging Europe to seek defense independence from Washington.

"Look, let's be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States," Trump told reporters as he gathered his cabinet for the first time.

"That's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it. But now I'm president," Trump said.

The United States for decades cheered on European integration, seeing the formation of the European Union in 1993 as a historic achievement to end conflict on a continent ravaged by two world wars.

Trump applauded Britain when it left the European Union and has taken a strident "America First" policy, vowing to pursue self-interest above any abstract concepts of partnership.

Trump said at his cabinet meeting that the European Union has "really taken advantage of us."

The United States had a trade deficit to the 27-nation bloc of $235.6 billion last year, according to official US figures.

Asked if he had made a decision on tariff levels for the European Union, Trump added: "We'll be announcing it very soon and it'll be 25 percent, generally speaking."

He said that cars would be among the products to be hit -- grim news for Germany whose export-driven economy has been in a slump.

Trump has also slapped tariffs on US neighbors Canada and Mexico as well as rival China, citing issues including illegal immigration and fentanyl smuggling.

- EU meeting scrapped -

Trump, who has made the deportation of mostly non-Western undocumented immigrants a top priority, acknowledged his origins in Europe, saying wryly: "I guess I'm from there at some point a long time ago, right?"

But whatever the common heritage, tensions have risen sharply with the European Union on a series of issues starting with Ukraine.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas was visiting Washington on Wednesday and had earlier announced that she would meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The meeting was canceled, with a European Union spokesman citing "scheduling issues." Trump, however, saw French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday and meets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

On Monday, the United States sided with Russia and against nearly all European allies at the United Nations in backing a resolution that called for a swift end to the war without insisting on Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Trump insisted Wednesday it was up to Europe, not the United States, to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, even as President Volodymyr Zelensky prepared to fly to Washington to sign an agreement giving US control of much of his country's mineral wealth.

"We're going to have Europe do that," Trump said. "Europe is their next-door neighbor, but we're going to make sure everything goes well."

The winner of Germany's election on Sunday, Friedrich Merz, is a longstanding supporter of the transatlantic alliance but has warned not to be under illusions about Trump.

Merz said that Europe must move quickly to "achieve independence" from the United States on defense matters.

Rubio, in an interview broadcast Wednesday with Fox News, said that the NATO alliance was "not in jeopardy" but that Europe needed to spend more on its own defense.

"We're not saying do your own thing. We're saying do more. It's their continent, right?" he said.

