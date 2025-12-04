EU To Launch Antitrust Probe Into Meta Over Use Of AI In WhatsApp: Report

Brussels is planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over the rollout of artificial intelligence features within WhatsApp, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming EU probe to the FT.

The European Commission was set to open the probe into how the Silicon Valley company integrated its Meta AI system within its popular messaging service earlier this year, the report said, citing two officials.

The commission could announce the investigation in the coming days, though the timing could shift, the newspaper said.

