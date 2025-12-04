Advertisement

EU To Launch Antitrust Probe Into Meta Over Use Of AI In WhatsApp: Report

The European Commission was set to open the probe into how the Silicon Valley company integrated its Meta AI system within its popular messaging service earlier this year, the report said

Read Time: 1 min
Share
EU To Launch Antitrust Probe Into Meta Over Use Of AI In WhatsApp: Report
The commission could announce the investigation in the coming days

Brussels is planning a new antitrust investigation into Meta Platforms over the rollout of artificial intelligence features within WhatsApp, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside normal business hours.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the upcoming EU probe to the FT.

The European Commission was set to open the probe into how the Silicon Valley company integrated its Meta AI system within its popular messaging service earlier this year, the report said, citing two officials.

The commission could announce the investigation in the coming days, though the timing could shift, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Whatsapp News, Meta News, EU Antitrust Probe
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com