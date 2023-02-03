EU Ban On Russian Oil Will 'Further Imbalance' Markets: Kremlin

The European Union, G7 and Australia have already imposed a price ceiling on Russia's oil exports.

The Kremlin warned Friday of a "further imbalance" to global energy markets ahead of an EU embargo on Russian oil products due to come into force this weekend.

An EU-wide ban on Russia oil products -- such as diesel, gasoline and jet fuel, is set to come into effect on Sunday alongside a G7 price cap on these products.

It will expand on an EU embargo on seaborne deliveries of Russian crude oil that was introduced in December last year.

"Naturally this will lead to a further imbalance of the international energy markets, but we are taking measures to hedge our interests against the risks associated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia has said the oil price cap will not affect its military campaign in Ukraine and in response banned oil sales to countries and companies that comply with the measure.

