Epicentre Of Huge 8.8 Earthquake Was Close To Russian Nuclear Submarine Base, Concerns Raised

Concerns have been raised after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake jolted Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka coast on Wednesday (July 30), with its epicentre being alarmingly close to the Avacha Bay, home to some of the Russian Navy's most strategic nuclear submarines.

The massive earthquake triggered tsunami warnings in regions as far away as French Polynesia and Chile in the Pacific. It was followed by an eruption of Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano on the peninsula.

Despite being one of the strongest earthquakes in recorded history, the quake only damaged buildings and injured several people in the remote region, according to Russian authorities. Experts have claimed that aftershocks might hit the region as Japan's eastern seaboard was ordered to evacuate, and also parts of Hawaii.

Concerns Raised For Avacha Bay

According to media reports, the Rybachiy submarine base within Avacha Bay houses Russia's nuclear ballistic missile submarines, including Borei and Delta-class submarines, which are crucial for Moscow's nuclear deterrence and strategic military capabilities. Separate missile loading and shipyard facilities are also there.

The War Zone reported that the naval bases in Avacha Bay have nuclear-powered, but conventionally-armed Yasen-M and Oscar-class guided missile submarines, or SSGNs.

Of significance is the proximity of the epicenter to the Russian Pacific Fleet submarine bases around Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Rybachiy and Vilyuchinsk. Just 65 nautical miles.



Russian scientists said that the quake was the most powerful to hit the region since 1952. The U.S. Geological Survey said it was shallow, at a depth of 19.3 km (12 miles), and centred 119 km (74 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of 165,000.

Experts are concerned about potential damage to the submarines and the base's infrastructure due to the earthquake and tsunami. Even if the base is designed to withstand nuclear blasts and natural disasters, repeated seismic activity could compromise its structural integrity over time.

"I have no information that critical damage to the Russian Navy's naval bases in Kamchatka. I think everything is within the normal range," a retired Russian Navy officer who maintains close contacts with active service members, and goes by @Capt_Navy on X, told The War Zone.

"These bases were designed and built with the possibility of a nuclear attack by the enemy in mind."

Russia's official statement mentioned that there were no serious consequences, but still, international experts remain sceptical due to limited independent verification.

What submarines were present in Avacha Bay when the earthquake occurred is unclear. As per the report, military analysts are now studying satellite images of the region to get better insights.