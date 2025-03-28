Elon Musk's X Down For Thousands Of Users In US: Report

Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 18,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 03:07 pm ET, Downdetector showed, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)