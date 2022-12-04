Elon Musk's Reply To Biden's Big Move On Electric Vehicles

Replying to Biden, Elon Musk wrote, "Or you can just buy a Tesla". (File)

Pushing for the use of electric vehicles (EV), US President Joe Biden has announced 5 lakh charging stations across America. Soon after the announcement, electric carmaker Tesla's CEO Elon Musk offered some advice to the President.

"We're building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified,” the POTUS tweeted.

Replying to Biden, Elon Musk wrote, "Or you can just buy a Tesla".

He then added, in a subsequent tweet, "Worth mentioning that Tesla has open-sourced its charge connector and is enabling other EVs to use Tesla Superchargers."

His advice caught the attention of many on the platform. "I'm so confused, I thought Teslas needed charging stations," a user wrote.

Another said, "Without the charging stations you can't use the Tesla though, CEO of Tesla much".

"How do you feel about the non-Tesla charging infrastructure in America?" a comment read.

One user joked, "For $8," referring to the Twitter blue tick subscription introduced by Musk.

In September, during his visit to the Detroit Auto Show, Biden had approved the first $900 million in funding to build electric vehicle charging stations across 35 states in the US. "Today, I'm pleased to announce we're approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own electric charging infrastructure throughout their state," Biden had said, according to CNN.

He added that the funding was part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be utilised to install charging stations across 53,000 miles of the country's highway system.

The $1 trillion Infrastructure Law, which was passed in November this year, is aimed at improving infrastructure and creating jobs, according to the White House.